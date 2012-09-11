BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 12 An American staff
member of the U.S. consulate in the eastern Libyan city of
Benghazi has died following fierce clashes at the compound, two
Libyan security sources said on Wednesday.
"One American staff member has died and a number have been
injured in the clashes," Abdel-Monem Al-Hurr, spokesman for
Libya's Supreme Security Committee, said, adding that he did not
know the exact number of injured.
Armed gunmen attacked the compound on Tuesday evening,
clashing with Libyan security forces before the latter withdrew
as they came under heavy fire. Reuters reporters on the scene
could see looters raiding the compound, walking off with desks,
chairs and washing machines.