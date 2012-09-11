By Omar Al-Mosmary
| BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 11
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 11 Gunmen attacked U.S.
consulate offices in Libya's eastern city of Benghazi on
Tuesday, and fought with security forces in protest against a
U.S. film they say is blasphemous, a security official said.
He said a fire was burning inside the consulate and that
staff had been evacuated.
A Reuters reporter saw three injured members of the Libyan
security forces taken away in an ambulance. A Libyan security
official who declined to be named said one U.S. security guard
was injured in the clashes.
The incident followed a protest in neighbouring Egypt where
demonstrators scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy, tore down
the American flag and burned it during a protest over what they
said was a film that insulted Prophet Mohammad.
"There are fierce clashes between the Libyan army and an
armed militia outside the U.S. consulate," said Abdel-Monen
Al-Hurr, spokesman for Libya's Supreme Security Committee.
"The American security guards inside the building fired at
the militia as they were trying to enter and attack it."
He said roads had been closed off and security forces were
surrounding the building. He said the clashes were outside the
consulate building.
"There is a connection between this attack and the protests
that have been happening in Cairo," Hurr said.
"They are trying to take advantage of the security situation
in Libya and cause more instability in the country."
Although it was not clear which film prompted the protests,
Egypt's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque and seat of Sunni learning
on Tuesday condemned a symbolic "trial" of the Prophet organised
by a U.S. group including Terry Jones, a Christian pastor who
triggered riots in Afghanistan in 2010 by threatening to burn
the Koran.
According to the website www.standupamericanow.org, Jones
and others were due to take part in an event on Tuesday - the
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by al Qaeda on U.S. cities -
called "International Judge Mohammad Day" in Florida. It was due
to be carried live on the Internet.
Some activists had mentioned Jones in calls for a protest.
In Benghazi, Reuters reporters at the scene said they could
hear shooting and had heard an explosion from inside the
closed-off area. Rising smoke could also be seen.
A U.S. embassy source said there had been "an attack" on the
diplomatic office in Benghazi, but gave no further details.
Benghazi, the cradle of last year's uprising that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi, has been hit by several bombings and attacks on
international convoys as well as some Western missions.
In June, an explosive device was dropped from a passing car
outside the offices of the U.S. diplomatic mission. The blast
that followed slightly damaged the gate in front of the
building. A week later, a British embassy convoy was attacked
about 300 metres (328 yards) from the British consulate office
in the city.