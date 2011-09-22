* U.S. ambassador back to work in Libya
* Raises flag over Tripoli embassy
* Building had been ransacked by Gaddafi loyalists
By Joseph Logan
Tripoli, Sept 22 The U.S. ambassador returned to
work in Libya on Thursday, raising the U.S. flag over a
re-opened embassy, a month after Muammar Gaddafi was driven from
power with the help of a NATO-led bombing campaign.
Gene Cretz pledged support for Libya's transitional
government and said he expected the last Gaddafi loyalists to
lay down their arms imminently.
The forces of the interim Transitional National Council
(TNC) are confronting stiff resistance in the last strongholds
of Gaddafi loyalists, and the provisional leadership faces
questions about whether it can unify a country divided on tribal
and local lines.
Seeking to bolster Libya's new leaders, President Barack
Obama said this week Cretz would return to Tripoli and "the
American flag that was lowered before our embassy was attacked
will be raised again."
The embassy building was ransacked by a mob of Gaddafi
supporters before Tripoli was taken over by forces loyal to the
new government.
"I think it is a matter of time before Gaddafi and his
remaining loyalists, their resistance is finished," Cretz told
reporters at a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the U.S.
mission.
The White House felt vindicated in its approach to Libya
when rebel forces took Tripoli late last month.
It had faced criticism for an initially slow response to the
Libyan uprising and then set strict limits on the U.S. role in
the NATO air assault, which was officially described as a means
of stopping the massacre of civilians.
Obama this week met Mustafa Abdul Jalil, chairman of Libya's
National Transitional Council (NTC) when he and interim Prime
Minister Mahmoud Jibril came to the United States for the United
Nations General Assembly.
The U.S. president held out promise the United States would
build new partnerships with Libya, a top oil producer.
Cretz praised the NTC for its efforts to date, but said the
formation of new institutions may be drawn out, as regional
tensions and frictions between Islamists and those who envision
a secular state come to the fore in a new Libyan politics.
"These are splits and fractures in the body politic that are
a result of 42 years of mismanagement by Muammar Gaddafi," Cretz
said. "There is an East-West problem, the problem of the old
regime versus the new regime, the problem of the potential
challenge of the Islamists."
"I expect when Mr. Abdel Jalil and Mr. Jibril come from
their journey to the U.N., the process will begin in earnest.
But it will take what it takes."
(Editing by Christian Lowe)