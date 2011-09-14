TRIPOLI, Sept 14 A senior U.S. diplomat visiting Tripoli on Wednesday said Washington was encouraged by the increasing control Libya's interim government was exercising over security forces and would reopen its embassy in the capital as soon as possible.

In a statement, Jeffrey Feltman, the assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, also said the United States was committed to continuing military operations with NATO as long as they were needed to protect Libyan civilians.

Feltman had met the head of the National Transitional Council, Mustafa Abdel Jalil. (Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)