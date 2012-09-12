BEIRUT, Sept 12 Lebanon's Shi'ite militant group
Hezbollah condemned a U.S.-made film about the Prophet Mohammad
on Wednesday, which triggered violent protests in Libya and
Egypt, as an attack on religious belief which it said reflected
Western policy.
In a statement which made no reference to the killing of
U.S. diplomats in Libya in apparent response to the film,
Hezbollah said the film was an "immoral act which represents the
highest degree of aggression against the highest human right ...
for respect of beliefs and sanctities".
The film aimed to stir tensions and hatred between Muslims
and Copts in Egypt and reflected "the true position of the
American-Zionist alliance towards Islam and Muslims", it said.
"In this context, the statements of official U.S.
condemnation no longer fool anyone," Hezbollah said, referring
to official U.S. criticism of the film.
Protesters in Egypt tore down an American flag and burned it
during a demonstration on Tuesday against the film. In the
Libyan city of Benghazi gunmen attacked and burned the U.S.
consulate, killing one consular official.
The U.S. ambassador and embassy staff were killed in a
rocket attack on their car as they were rushed from the consular
building, a Libyan official said.
U.S. pastor Terry Jones, who inflamed Muslim anger in 2010
with plans to burn the Koran, said he had promoted the film
"Innocence of Muslims", which U.S. media said was produced by an
Israeli-American property developer. Clips of another film
called "Mohammad, Prophet of Muslims", circulated for weeks
before the protest.
That film portrayed Mohammad as a fool, a philanderer and a
religious fake. In one clip posted on YouTube Mohammad was shown
in a sexual act with a woman.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet offensive
and any depiction of him can cause outbursts of anger in the
Islamic world and among Muslims in Europe.
Hezbollah's statement, which comes two days before Pope
Benedict is due to visit Lebanon, also called for Christians and
Muslims at the highest level to address the issue.