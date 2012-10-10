* "Struggle" for adequate diplomatic security
* State Dept. official says no amount of guns can protect
* Security officers asked: "How thin does the ice have to
get?"
By Susan Cornwell and Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 At a partisan and at times
rancorous congressional hearing on events leading to the death
of the U.S. ambassador to Libya, security officers on Wednesday
described uphill bureaucratic battles for resources to protect
U.S. personnel and facilities.
At the same hearing, senior State Department officials said
that as long as the United States sent diplomats into danger
zones such as Benghazi, there would be no fail-safe protection.
Diplomatic security was the centerpiece of the first
congressional hearing to examine publicly events leading up to
the Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi which killed
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.
Eric Nordstrom, a former regional security officer in
Libya, said he became frustrated at the infighting for resources
and that a meeting in February on staffing requests left him
feeling they would never receive what was needed.
"It was abundantly clear we were not going to get resources
until the aftermath of an incident," he said. "And the question
that we would ask is, again, how thin does the ice have to get
before someone falls through?"
Republican charges that the United States was caught
unprepared for the attack have put the administration of
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, on the defensive ahead of
the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Partisan tension quickly spilled out at the House Oversight
and Government Reform Committee hearing, with Republicans
accusing the State Department of not being fully cooperative in
providing information on security decisions before the attack.
The panel's Democrats accused the majority Republicans of
conducting a one-sided probe that excluded them.
Two State Department officials who testified at the crowded
hearing defended their agency against accusations of
inadequately responding to security needs, while not disputing
inaction on requests for more security resources in Libya.
"In the end, this is an inherently risky operation. We
cannot withdraw always to fortresses," Patrick Kennedy, the
under secretary of state for management, told the hearing.
"But an attack of that kind of lethality ... we're never
going to have enough guns," he said. "We are a diplomatic
service ... we are not an armed camp ready to fight it out as
the U.S. military does if there was an attack on a U.S. military
facility in Afghanistan."
Charlene Lamb, an official of the department's Bureau of
Diplomatic Security, said the Benghazi compound was hit by "a
full-scale assault that was unprecedented in size and
intensity."
"We had the correct number of (security) assets in Benghazi
at the time of 9/11 for what had been agreed upon," she told
lawmakers.
Republicans continued their line of attack that the
administration initially issued misleading comments saying the
Benghazi assault was a spontaneous event that sprang from a
protest against an anti-Islam video.
Administration officials said those initial comments,
including by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice,
resulted from the best information at that time.
"The information she had at that point from the intelligence
community is the same that I had at that point," Kennedy said.
Reuters reported last week that within hours of the attack,
the Obama administration received about a dozen intelligence
reports suggesting militants connected to al Qaeda were
involved.
Intelligence officials were the first in the U.S. government
to publicly say it was a terrorist attack.
'A STRUGGLE'
Another former security team leader said that when he
arrived in Libya in February there were three U.S. diplomatic
"mobile" security teams there, but by August they had been
withdrawn.
"The security in Benghazi was a struggle and remained a
struggle throughout my time there," Lieutenant Colonel Andrew
Wood told the committee.
"The situation remained uncertain and reports from some
Libyans indicated it was getting worse. Diplomatic security
remained weak. In April there was only one U.S. diplomatic
security agent stationed there," he said.
The committee released several reports sent to the State
Department by Libya-based U.S. officials related to threats,
security conditions, and requests for beefed up security.
One report, sent by the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli to
Washington only hours before the attack was a weekly summary of
notable political, economic and social developments in Benghazi.
The document opens by describing how the local government
council in Benghazi had welcomed Stevens to the city and a mood
there of gratitude for U.S. assistance, but also of frustration
at the slow pace of governmental reforms.
In hindsight, the State Department report also contained
ominous portents of potential violence, talking about "expanding
Islamist influence" in Derna, a town near Benghazi, where a
militia later implicated in the Sept. 11 attack is based.
"REASONABLY PREDICTABLE"
In a briefing for reporters on Tuesday, State Department
officials backed away from earlier suggestions that the attacks
were triggered by protests over an anti-Muslim video made in
California that insulted the Prophet Mohammad.
"We know that the tragedy in Benghazi ended as it did,"
Republican committee Chairman Darrell Issa said. "We now know
that, in fact, it was caused by a terrorist attack that was
reasonably predictable to eventually happen somewhere in the
world, especially on September 11."
He said the safe-haven area of the compound where Stevens
was found "did not work and, in retrospect, could not be
expected to work."
In more partisan rancor, an argument erupted early in the
hearing with Republicans objecting to a photograph displayed by
the State Department of what appeared to be an aerial view of
the Benghazi compound and the nearby area, saying it might
reveal classified information.
A State Department official said the information was for
public dissemination, and a Democratic lawmaker said: "You can
Google it."
Wood, who served as the Site Security Team commander in
Libya from Feb. 12 to Aug. 14, said he came forward to the
congressional committee after Stevens and the three other
Americans were killed in the assault.
"We were fighting a losing battle. We couldn't even keep
what we had. We were not even allowed to keep what we had," he
said.