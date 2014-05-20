WASHINGTON May 20 The United States said on
Tuesday it has not had recent contact with renegade Libyan
general Khalifa Haftar and does not support or condone recent
actions on the ground, which include an attack on the Libyan
parliament claimed by forces loyal to him .
"We have not had contact with him recently. We do not
condone or support the actions on the ground, nor have we
assisted with these actions," U.S. State Department spokeswoman
Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily briefing. "We are
continuing to =call on all parties to refrain from violence and
to seek resolution through peaceful means."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)