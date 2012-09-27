WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya this month was carried out by terrorists, but an ongoing investigation into the incident will have to determine which group was involved and if it had links to al Qaeda, the U.S. defense secretary said on Thursday.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the assault on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens was a terrorist attack. But he declined to identify which group was involved or whether it had a direct link to al Qaeda, saying that would be determined by an ongoing investigation.