WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Terrorists killed the U.S.
ambassador to Libya, but an ongoing investigation into the
attack will have to determine which group was involved and
whether it had links to al Qaeda, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
said on Thursday.
The assault on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi Sept. 11 that
killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens "was a terrorist attack,"
Panetta told a news conference at the Pentagon.
"A group of terrorists obviously conducted that attack on
the consulate and against our individuals. What terrorists were
involved, I think, still remains to be determined by the
investigation," he added.
Panetta's remarks came a day after Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton seemed to link the Benghazi attack to militants
with ties to al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.
Stevens died of smoke inhalation when he was trapped alone
inside the burning consulate in Benghazi after it was attacked
by militants. Another diplomat, Sean Smith, and two U.S.
security men were also killed.
Libyan Prime Minister-elect Mustafa Abushagur told a news
conference in Tripoli on Thursday that the "investigation is
under way, it is progressing," but added there was no "complete
definite investigation to say who did this yet."
He said the Libyan and U.S. governments were closely
cooperating on the investigation.
There was initial confusion about whether the attack had
been planned in advance or was opportunistic, taking advantage
of mob violence over an anti-Islam film made in the United
States.
Panetta and Army General Martin Dempsey, the chairman of the
Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Pentagon news conference it took
time before officials determined that extremists were behind the
attack.
"As we determined the details of what took place there, and
how that attack took place, ... it became clear that there were
terrorists who had planned that attack," Panetta said. "That's
when I came to that conclusion."
Dempsey said he wasn't aware of any specific threat to the
consulate before the attack.
He said intelligence reporting from eastern Libya indicated
some militant groups were trying to work together, but "there
wasn't anything specific and certainly not a specific threat to
the consulate."