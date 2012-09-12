TRIPOLI, Sept 12 Two of four Americans killed in
Libya on Tuesday died in a shooting during an attempt by U.S.
forces to evacuate staff from a safe house, Libya's Deputy
Interior Minister Wanis Al-Sharif said.
U.S. consular staff were moved to the safe house after an
attack on the consul building in the eastern city of Benghazi in
which the ambassador was killed, minister Wanis Al-Sharif told a
news conference.
A plane with U.S. security units arrived from Tripoli to
evacuate other staff but militants discovered the location of
the safe house, he said.
"It was supposed to be a secret place and we were surprised
the armed groups knew about it. There was shooting," he said.
Two American security personnel were killed in the shooting,
Sharif said. Two other people were killed and between 12 and 17
wounded.