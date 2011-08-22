WASHINGTON Aug 22 The United States is keeping
in place for now a freeze on billions of dollars of Libyan
government assets, although the Treasury Department is
considering how to provide financial assistance to rebel
groups, an Obama administration official said on Monday.
More than 30 nations have recognized the rebel group, known
as the Transitional National Council, or TNC, including six
Arab countries, as the legitimate governing authority for
Libya. The recognition has increased the likelihood the group
will obtain access to funding, the official said.
The U.S. Treasury is working with international partners on
ways to provide further financial assistance to the TNC but
there are legal issues that must be addressed, the official
said without providing details.
The Obama administration has imposed unilateral sanctions
against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family, including
shutting off access to more than $35 billion in Libyan
government assets since February. Those sanctions remain in
place, the official said.
But Treasury is examining a legal framework that could pave
the way for making some frozen Libyan government assets held in
U.S. accounts available to the leadership of the TNC, the
official said.
Gaddafi's whereabouts were unclear on Monday, although
rebel forces appeared to be in control of much of the capital,
Tripoli.
