WASHINGTON Oct 10 The White House on Thursday
condemned the kidnapping of Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan and
is pleased that he has been released, a spokesman said, noting
President Barack Obama was briefed on the incident.
"The United States supports Libya's efforts to fulfill the
aspirations of the 2011 revolution for a democratic, secure and
prosperous Libya, and the people of Libya deserve a democracy
based on the rule of law and respect for human rights," White
House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters in the briefing.