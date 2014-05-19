UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TRIPOLI May 19 A Libyan air force base in the eastern city of Tobruk has decided to join forces of a renegade general which have been fighting militant Islamists, according to a statement published on Monday.
"The Torbuk air force base will join ... the army under the command of General Khalifa Qassim Haftar," said the statement posted on social media websites. Staff at the air base confirmed its authenticity.
Libya also extended the closure of the airport in the main eastern city of Benghazi until May 25 because of the unrest, the airport director said. It was attacked overnight with Grad rockets.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders