TRIPOLI Nov 15 At least two people were wounded in Tripoli on Friday when militiamen opened fire on hundreds of protesters who had marched on their brigade headquarters to demand that they leave the Libyan capital, a Reuters witness said.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the site as Libyan police battled to control the militiamen in a residential area on the road to Tripoli's international airport.

Libya is struggling to contain scores of rival militia gangs and former fighters who refuse to disarm and challenge the central government two years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising. (Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing; writing by Patrick Markery)