TRIPOLI May 21 Explosions and gunfire could be
heard near a military camp in Libya's capital Tripoli late on
Tuesday, witnesses said.
Residents reported several explosions near the al-Yarmouk
barracks in the Salaheddin district but the cause was unclear.
Gunfire and explosions later appeared to die down. Other areas
of the city were quiet.
Tripoli had become calmer in the past two days after
militiamen stormed parliament and fought for hours with other
armed groups on the airport road on Sunday. Two people were
killed, according to official data.
The major oil producer struggles with chaos with the central
government unable to control militias who helped topple Muammar
Gaddafi in 2011 but now defy state authority.
On Friday, a renegade general started what he called a
military campaign against Islamist militants in Benghazi in the
east and also claimed responsibility for the attack on
parliament in Tripoli. Several militant units have joined him,
risking splitting the nascent regular forces.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Eric Walsh)