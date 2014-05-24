BENGHAZI, Libya May 24 At least two people were
killed when missiles fired at a Libyan special forces army base
missed their target and struck family homes in the eastern city
of Benghazi, residents and officials said on Saturday.
The attacks on Friday night followed a week of on-and-off
clashes in Benghazi and Tripoli between irregular forces loyal
to a renegade former Libyan general demanding the parliament
step down, and rival militias opposing his campaign.
Libya's government has been unable to control brigades of
ex-fighters who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed
2011 uprising and have since emerged as heavily armed rivals who
often challenge the legitimacy of the state.
It was not clear who fired the rockets at the special forces
base in Benghazi. But the city is home to the Islamist militants
who have been targeted by forces loyal to retired General
Khalifa Haftar.
Residents and army officials said two family members were
killed and their children injured when one rocket struck a house
and another family was injured in a second strike aimed at a
special forces base that has sided with Haftar.
"It is not the first time the special forces base and the
Benina air base have been targeted since General Haftar
announced his operation and the special forces decided to join
him," said an army official.
REAL POWERBROKERS
Western governments worry Haftar's call for army units to
join his campaign will split the nascent military and trigger
wider turmoil in the oil-producing country where brigades of
former rebels are the real powerbrokers.
Haftar has said government and parliament had lost any
legitimacy because they were unable to purge the OPEC producer
of extremists. Several army units and some government officials
have backed him.
But other powerful militia groups have rejected Haftar's
campaign, setting up a possible standoff between the groups in
the North African OPEC member.
Haftar, a former Gaddafi ally who split with the autocrat in
the 1980s, is the latest player to emerge in Libya's network of
former fighters vying for control over parts of the country.
Many Libyans are frustrated with the government and
parliament's failure to contain Islamist fighters and militias
and ease the country into democratic transition three years
after the war ousted Gaddafi.
