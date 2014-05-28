(Adds comments, details, context)
BENGHAZI, Libya May 28 Libyan warplanes bombed
militia bases in Benghazi on Wednesday as part of a renegade
former general's campaign to purge the chaotic North African
state of Islamist militants, witnesses and officials said.
Two jets attacked a base belonging to the February 17
brigade, one of the Islamist-leaning armed groups operating in
Benghazi, and an Ansar al-Sharia militant base in the west of
the city, a Reuters witness and an air force official said.
The attacks are part of a campaign by irregular forces loyal
to former Libyan army general Khalifa Haftar who earlier this
month launched operations against Islamist militants he says the
weak central government has failed to control.
"Our forces are bombing the February 17 battalion base and
Ansar al-Sharia base in Quarsha," Mohamed Hejazi, a spokesman
for Haftar, told Reuters.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from local
hospitals. A Reuters witness at the February 17 base said there
were no casualties and only structural damage.
Benghazi's Benina air base is one of the regular units which
joined Haftar's campaign. But rival militia brigades and
political factions have rejected his operation as an attempted
coup, after forces loyal to him also attacked parliament a week
ago.
Libya's Ansar al-Sharia militant group, listed as a
terrorist group by Washington, on Tuesday warned the United
States against interfering in the country's crisis and accused
the U.S. government of backing Haftar.
The OPEC oil producer is in turmoil three years after the
NATO-backed war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi, with Islamist,
anti-Islamist, regional and political factions locked in
conflict over its future.
Gaddafi's authoritarian rule and three years of unrest have
left Libya with few institutions and no real national army to
impose state authority on the competing militias and brigades of
former rebels who have become power-brokers.
