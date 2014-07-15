VIENNA, July 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday that continuing violence in Libya was dangerous and Washington's envoys were working to help end it.

"We are deeply concerned about the level of violence in Libya," Kerry told a news conference.

"It is dangerous and it must stop. We are working very very hard through our special envoys to find the political cohesion ... that can bring people together to create stronger capacity in the government of Libya so that this violence can end." (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)