TRIPOLI May 18 Gunmen stormed the Libyan parliament on Sunday and raided lawmakers' offices, a deputy said.

Lawmaker Omar Bushah told Reuters gunmen had entered the General National Congress (GNC) and set the building on fire.

State news agency LANA said unidentified gunmen had closed the streets leading to parliament. Gunfire rang out through several parts of Tripoli. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Angus MacSwan)