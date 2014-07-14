TRIPOLI, July 14 Several Grad rockets hit the international airport of the Libyan capital on Monday, damaging the control tower, a Libyan official said.

A Reuters reporter at the airport heard the sound of anti-aircraft guns and other heavy weapons. Rival militias have been fighting for control of the airport since Sunday. (Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Hani Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by James Dalgleish)