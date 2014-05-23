(Adds quotes and background)
WASHINGTON May 23 The United States and
European allies on Friday expressed deep concern over mounting
violence in Libya and warned that the country stood "at a
crossroads" between pursuing a peaceful political transition or
facing chaos, fragmentation and terrorism.
"The European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United
Kingdom and the United States, deeply concerned by the repeated
acts of violence, call on all sides to refrain from the use of
force and to address differences by political means," they said
in a joint statement.
The statement comes amid growing chaos in Libya where the
government has been unable to control dozens of militias who
helped oust veteran ruler Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed
uprising in 2011.
On Sunday, gunmen shelled Libya's General National Congress
in an attack claimed by forces loyal to a renegade general
Khalifa Haftar. Western powers fear the general's campaign will
split the Libyan army and further destabilize the oil-producing
North African country.
In their joint statement, the countries offered to
facilitate talks to help stabilize the situation, saying they
were prepared to support an inclusive reconciliation process.
They warned, however, that "persistent divisions amongst
Libyans will gravely challenge the ability of the international
community to assist."
"The process leading to a peaceful transition of power
should be based upon broad consensus, avoiding any acts which
seek to undermine that process," the statement said, calling on
Libya to move forward as soon as possible with parliamentary
elections.
