* Libya's declared chemical weapons intact
* New rulers say may have found more
* International concern over Gaddafi-era weapons
AMSTERDAM, Nov 4 Libya's stockpiles of sulfur
mustard agent and chemicals used to make weapons are intact and
were not stolen during the uprising that toppled Muammar
Gaddafi, weapons inspectors said on Friday.
They said destruction of the materials would resume as soon
as possible.
However, The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said the Libyan authorities had advised
it on Nov. 1 that further stocks of what are believed to be
chemical weapons had been found and that Libya would make a new
declaration of its stocks soon.
An OPCW inspection team found that the full stockpile of
sulfur mustard and ingredients for making chemical weapons were
intact at the Ruwagha depot, in southeast Libya, it said.
After Libya joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2004,
it had to declare all of its chemical warfare materials and
agree to destroy them.
The former Libyan government declared 25 metric tonnes of
bulk mustard agent and 1,400 metric tonnes of precursor
chemicals used to make chemical weapons, the OPCW said.
It also declared more than 3,500 unfilled aerial bombs
designed for use with chemical warfare agents such as sulfur
mustard and three chemical weapons production facilities.
The destruction programme was halted in February 2011
because of a technical malfunction at the facility, after only
part of the stocks had been destroyed, the OPCW said.
"The inspectors returned at the invitation of the new Libyan
government and with its full cooperation," the OPCW said, adding
they would return to complete the destruction as soon as the
facility was up-and-running again.
"The OPCW will continue to work with the Libyan authorities
to verify and destroy any newly declared stocks," it said.
The abandonment or disappearance of some Gaddafi-era weapons
has caused international concern that such firepower could erode
regional security if it falls into the hands of Islamist
militants or rebels active in North Africa. Some fear they could
be used by Gaddafi loyalists to spread instability in Libya.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch last month urged
Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) to take
action on large numbers of heavy weapons, including
surface-to-air missiles, it said were lying unguarded more than
two months after Gaddafi was toppled in a civil war.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday said the
United Nations would send experts to Libya to help ensure
nuclear material and chemical weapons did not fall into the
wrong hands.
(Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Janet Lawrence)