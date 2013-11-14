TRIPOLI Nov 14 Libya needs to pay debts to wheat importers that have been piling up for more than a year to ensure it can secure future flour supplies, though there is no risk of a bread shortage for months, its economy minister said.

The North African country faces difficulties in making big deals to buy wheat due to payment problems, political turmoil and infighting between the government and parliament, industry sources say.

Economy Minister Mustafa Abu Fanas said on Thursday the government had asked parliament to approve payments for wheat purchases to private firms and agencies backed by the state.

He said the government had budgeted 1.5 billion Libyan dinars ($1.2 billion) for wheat tenders this fiscal year but that there was some unpaid debt from the previous fiscal year that needed to be cleared.

"I don't think we will have a (supply) crisis," Abu Fanas said. "If the General National Congress (parliament) takes a decision next week, we won't have any problems with flour. We have stocks, there is ongoing supply and we have contracts for the year ... and most mills have large stocks of wheat.

"We are not worried about flour shortages for the coming period. I am talking about one or even two months," he told reporters.

Mahatan Tripoli, Libya's biggest wheat importer, earlier this month said it might have to put off its next purchase unless the state starts paying it nearly $100 million owed for previous imports. This week it issued a tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat, however.

A state-backed importer in Benghazi also issued a tender in October to purchase 50,000 tonnes of wheat.

Analysts say part of the problem is an oversupply of bread, because the government keeps prices at a fraction of production costs to ease social tensions. As much as 40 percent of bread produced is disposed of as waste or is fed to animals, officials say.

A loaf of bread costs as little as $0.02.

Under a system that has become less centralised since the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, the government no longer imports huge quantities of wheat but instead mostly pays for around 35 private milling firms to do the importing.

Global grain traders say big Libyan buyers are now having difficulty arranging import deals, because exporters abroad are worried about being paid on time as well as the risks of unloading ships in ports that have become chaotic due to armed militias.

Foreign trade and shipping sources say some exporters have become more reluctant to deal with Libya. Cargoes shipped to Libya have been smaller sized in recent months.

