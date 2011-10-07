(Adds details)

JAKHIRA, Libya Oct 7 German oil and gas company Wintershall (BASFn.DE) was restarting oil fields in Libya with a combined capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Friday, after a team of some 20 key workers were flown to the south-eastern desert, a Reuters reporter in the area said.

The skeleton team is around a tenth of the pre-war work force. Workers said capacity could ramp up to as much as 40,000 bpd before foreign workers and other Libyans still too nervous to return joined them at the sites.

The process could take some weeks, they said, depending on the state of the wells and pipelines.

None of the fields have been damaged or looted in the civil war, as locals had organized 24-hour patrols with pick-up trucks mounted with machine guns and weapons obtained from fighters to protect the sites. (Reporting By Jessica Donati; Editing by Andrea Evans)