JAKHIRA, Libya Oct 7 German oil and gas
company Wintershall (BASFn.DE) was restarting oil fields in
Libya with a combined capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd)
on Friday, after a team of some 20 key workers were flown to
the south-eastern desert, a Reuters reporter in the area said.
The skeleton team is around a tenth of the pre-war work
force. Workers said capacity could ramp up to as much as 40,000
bpd before foreign workers and other Libyans still too nervous
to return joined them at the sites.
The process could take some weeks, they said, depending on
the state of the wells and pipelines.
None of the fields have been damaged or looted in the civil
war, as locals had organized 24-hour patrols with pick-up
trucks mounted with machine guns and weapons obtained from
fighters to protect the sites.
(Reporting By Jessica Donati; Editing by Andrea Evans)