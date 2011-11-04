By Brian Rohan
| BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 4 A group of women
abandoned by their families and housed in a shelter in Benghazi
have been inspired by Libya's revolt to push for personal
freedoms in a society where they have few.
Known as "foundlings" because no one will care for them and
they are not independent in the eyes of authorities, the twelve
are banned from leaving a fenced compound without an escort.
Officials say they fear for the safety of women on their own.
The group, mostly in their twenties, want more independence
and better living conditions, and have now started to protest
about their life as second-class citizens.
"It's about respect -- officials speak to us like we're
nothing and call us street people," said Hind el-Huni. "We want
freedom too."
The 23-year-old has spent six of the last 10 years in the
shelter in this eastern city after fleeing a brother and father
with alcohol problems.
Police can detain people found on the street in Libya,
including "foundlings" who leave the shelter. Amid the rapid
changes of the post-Gaddafi era, the women hope to gain more
rights despite their classification as orphans, divorcees, or
illegitimate children.
Intisa Mustapha, a lawyer who has lived among the group at
the shelter for a month for what she says are personal reasons,
says the social system must change.
"Some try to kill themselves, others attempt escape," the
38-year-old said. "They are not allowed to live outside if they
don't have a home or job.
"We have a problem with the administration -- the whole
group is treated as inferior people. Some arrive bearing signs
of abuse from men."
Living two and four to a room, the women say their monthly
stipend of 130 dinars ($106) was cut during the uprising against
dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and their food reduced to mainly eggs
and cheese.
Administrators say they are treated very well, although some
admit corruption has slowed the payment of benefits. Libya's
interim government says funds are not available for now.
'PROBLEM GIRLS'
"These girls are a problem," said Souhair el-Barghathe, the
home's former director who resigned in protest at the disorder
in state administration as the ruling National Transitional
Council (NTC) struggles to bring order to Libya.
"They live in five-star conditions but since the revolution
everyone feels they deserve something," she said.
"They don't want to clean up after themselves anymore and
the views of social workers are ignored... Some have also had
problems in the courts."
The shelter is a branch of Benghazi's House for Social
Protection, which provides homes for some 200 people, mostly
orphans who are minors but also adults with nowhere else to go.
In a conservative society where women are rarely alone, most
of the women do not want to leave the safety of the shelter but
want more freedom to come and go as they please.
Two have small children living with them, and one says she
is afraid to take her sick toddler to the hospital for fear he
will be taken away from her.
The women fear their difficulties will be forgotten by the
new government following the sudden end of Gaddafi's rule.
Outside the offices of the NTC in Benghazi, the birthplace
of Libya's uprising, people queue daily to present grievances
and demand funds for a variety of reasons.
During Reuters' visit to the House for Social Protection,
one man burst into the main office, shouting and tearing at his
shirt to show frustration at social payments he called a
pittance. Its employees sighed with resignation.
Khloud Magrehi, a 24-year-old who lives at the shelter after
being disowned by her family, said the Libyan justice system is
harsh on people it considers undesirables.
"I'd like to study, but I can't have a life," she said,
tears in her eyes. "I had a pushing fight with someone and a
prosecutor ordered me into a dark cell the size of a closet for
12 days, with no change of clothes or toilet."
At least half of the twelve say their lives were better when
Gaddafi was in power. Above all, they want to have a hand in
finding solutions to their troubles.
"I don't like what the prosecutors tell me," said Hind
el-Huni. "They said I was old enough to get married, so if I
really wanted to leave (the shelter) I should find a husband."
