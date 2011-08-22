WASHINGTON Aug 22 The World Bank said on Monday it had been monitoring the situation in Libya and would resume involvement with the country at the guidance of its member countries.

"Guided by our shareholders, the Bank will reengage with Libya just as soon as we can be helpful in the country's recovery," the World Bank said in a statement. The development institution said it did not have staff in Libya and had been monitoring the economic situation in coordination with the United Nations. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney)