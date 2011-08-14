ZAWIYAH, Libya Aug 14 Rebel fighters are in control of the centre of the town of Zawiyah, about 50 km (30 miles) west of the Libyan capital, a Reuters reporter in Zawiyah said on Sunday.

The reporter said he could see about 50 rebels near Zawiyah's main produce market shouting "Allahu Akbar!," or "God is greatest!" The red, black and green rebel flag was flying from a shop.

Rebel fighters told Reuters there were still forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in the town, including snipers. The sound of occasional gunfire could be heard, but no heavy fighting.

The position is the closest the rebel frontline has been to Tripoli since the uprising against Gaddafi began. Holding Zawiyah would give the rebels control of the coastal highway, the main link between the capital and the outside world. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Peter Graff)