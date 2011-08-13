BIR AL-GHANAM, Libya Aug 13 Anti-Gaddafi rebels said on Saturday they had entered the government-held coastal city of Zawiyah on the main highway 50 km (30 miles) west of the capital, Tripoli.

"We took over the centre of Zawiyah about an hour ago. There were mercenaries there. The fighting lasted about 30 minutes and then they ran away," said a rebel fighter named Ahmed.

He said the people of Zawiyah had come out in to the streets to celebrate. A second rebel, Abdelsalam, said: "We're in control of the centre. Some Gaddafi troops have fled to Tripoli, some are left over, and there are also mercenaries in the town. So we don't have complete control yet."

