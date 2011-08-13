BIR AL-GHANAM, Libya Aug 13 Anti-Gaddafi rebels
said on Saturday they had entered the government-held coastal
city of Zawiyah on the main highway 50 km (30 miles) west of the
capital, Tripoli.
"We took over the centre of Zawiyah about an hour ago. There
were mercenaries there. The fighting lasted about 30 minutes and
then they ran away," said a rebel fighter named Ahmed.
He said the people of Zawiyah had come out in to the streets
to celebrate. A second rebel, Abdelsalam, said: "We're in
control of the centre. Some Gaddafi troops have fled to Tripoli,
some are left over, and there are also mercenaries in the town.
So we don't have complete control yet."
(Reporting by Michael Georgy)