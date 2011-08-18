Aug 18 ZAWIYAH Aug 18 Libyan rebels were in control of the coastal oil refinery in Zawiyah on Thursday following fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, a Reuters reporter at the refinery said.

Small groups of rebels were inside the complex and there was no sign of pro-Gaddafi forces, the reporter said. (Reporting by Yvonne Bell; editing by Richard Valdmanis)