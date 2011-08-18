UPDATE 1-Sydney braces for blackouts as heat keeps ice cream vendors indoors
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
Aug 18 ZAWIYAH Aug 18 Libyan rebels were in control of the coastal oil refinery in Zawiyah on Thursday following fighting with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, a Reuters reporter at the refinery said.
Small groups of rebels were inside the complex and there was no sign of pro-Gaddafi forces, the reporter said. (Reporting by Yvonne Bell; editing by Richard Valdmanis)
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
PANAMA CITY, Feb 9 Panamanian prosecutors raided the offices of Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of the "Panama Papers" scandal, seeking possible links to Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.