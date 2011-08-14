By Michael Georgy
| ZAWIYAH, Libya
ZAWIYAH, Libya Aug 14 For Issam Legun, the fact
that he and his fellow rebels were standing inside this town
near Tripoli on Sunday felt like a turning point in the six
month conflict with Muammar Gaddafi's forces.
"I hope we can go and attack Tripoli in a few days," said
Legun, a taxi driver turned anti-Gaddafi fighter who was wearing
a T-shirt with the word "Raw" written across it. "Now that we
have Zawiyah, we can free Libya," he said.
Rebels from the Western Mountains region, about 100 km south
of here, poured into Zawiyah on Saturday and by early on Sunday
controlled most of the town, though pro-Gaddafi forcers were
still holding out in northern districts.
Taking the capital is still a long way off: Gaddafi is
likely to have withdrawn his best-trained forces to save them
for the defence of Tripoli. And rebels have said before their
victory is imminent, only for Gaddafi to fight back.
Nevertheless, entering Zawiyah was a major development in a
conflict which for months now has been close to deadlock, with
the rebels advancing small distances at great cost in lives.
"I'm 1,000 percent sure we're going to take over Zawiyah
today and then move on to Tripoli," said Bin Jaffin Ali, 34, a
rebel fighter who used to be a shopkeeper.
Some 50 rebels, armed with automatic weapons and
rocket-propelled grenades, gathered near Zawiyah's main produce
market.
They shouted "Allahu Akbar!," or "God is greatest!" Nearby,
the red, black and green rebel flag was flying from a shop.
Pickup trucks with sand smeared on their bodywork for
camouflage and large-calibre guns mounted on the back -- the
rebels' favoured mode of transport -- drove around the streets.
In the outskirts of the town, civilian vehicles drove past
with the passengers giving the "V for victory" sign.
The rebel attack on Zawiyah, on Libya's Mediterranean coast,
is the most dramatic advance into Gaddafi-controlled territory
since the uprising against his 41-year rule began.
The fact that the rebels have advanced so close to Tripoli
is likely to deliver a psychological blow to Gaddafi's
supporters. The government in Tripoli on Saturday denied rebels
were in control, saying it successfully repelled a small attack.
Zawiyah lies on the main highway between Tripoli and the
border with Tunisia, so the rebel advance effectively cuts
Tripoli off from its supply lifeline.
The city could also be starved of the fuel produced by the
oil refinery in Zawiyah, the only functioning refinery left in
western Libya.
SNIPER FIRE
After entering the town, rebels were preoccupied with
flushing out pro-Gaddafi snipers, who they said had taken up
positions on tall buildings.
At one point, rebels led a group of four captured
pro-Gaddafi fighters, each with their hands clasped behind their
hands, to a waiting vehicle. Rebels said they were snipers.
The rebel entry into Zawiyah was an emotional moment for
townspeople who had taken part in two uprisings against
Gaddafi's forces since February and then fled or gone
underground when the revolts repressed.
A part of the rebel forces which entered Zawiyah was made up
of fighters who had fled the town earlier.
Isa Korogle, a 35-year-old unemployed man, said he had been
hiding in farmland near Zawiyah because he feared for his life
since taking part in the uprisings earlier this year.
He said Gaddafi's security forces had formed special
committees to detain anyone who took part in the revolt.
"It feels like the first day of my life because I'm back in
Zawiyah," he said on Sunday.
