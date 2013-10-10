* Zeidan presides over increasingly lawless state
* Former diplomat and Gaddafi opponent helped rebel cause
* Criticised over crippling strikes, unrest in oil industry
By Lin Noueihed
Oct 10 Even before he was briefly snatched by an
armed group on Thursday, Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan had
cut an isolated figure, struggling to fend off Islamist rivals
and stamp his authority on an increasingly lawless state.
A former diplomat, Zeidan defected in the early 1980s to
become a long-time exile and outspoken critic of Muammar
Gaddafi, involved for a time with a now-defunct dissident group
called the National Front for the Salvation of Libya.
He was living in Geneva when the 2011 rebellion against
Gaddafi broke out. As a member of the National Transitional
Council, Libya's opposition government-in-waiting, he helped to
win the rebels international recognition that ultimately led to
backing for the war that toppled Gaddafi later that year.
Running as an independent, Zeidan won a seat in Libya's
parliament when the country held its first post-Gaddafi election
in 2012 though he later lost a race to lead the house.
But with support from the National Forces Alliance, the main
liberal force in Libya's parliament, Zeidan was elected prime
minister in a televised count on Oct. 14 2012, a week after the
last prime minister was dismissed in a vote of no confidence.
Though Zeidan is considered a liberal, he was able to clinch
parliamentary backing for his government lineup by including
both liberals and members of the Justice and Construction Party
(JCP), the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood.
During his year in office, however, Zeidan has faced growing
pressure from Islamists and independents displeased with his
handling of an unprecedented wave of strikes by oil workers and
armed guards that has paralysed the country's oil production and
led to billions of dollars of lost revenues.
As the country's post-Gaddafi woes worsened, with the weak
central government struggling to contain rival tribal militias
and Islamist militants, analysts said he has looked increasingly
isolated, lacking a tribal base and relying mainly on government
largesse to appease strikers and other critics.
UNDER PRESSURE
The former rebel militiamen who captured him on Thursday
were angry at the weekend capture by U.S. special forces of a
Libyan al Qaeda suspect in Tripoli, appearing to hold Zeidan
responsible.
"This could be the opening salvo in a coup attempt against
Zeidan or it could be a demonstration of discontent with his
rule," said Geoff Porter, of North Africa Risk Consulting.
"It fits a pattern in Libya where a group takes a person or
facility hostage and use them to negotiate their demands."
Zeidan, who is in his early 60s, has faced repeated demands
to step down from Islamists and other critics of his rule.
In September, JCP head Mohammed Sawan told Reuters that
Zeidan should resign after failing to tackle corruption or build
a unified army in a country riven by regional rivalries.
Sawan said there was growing support within the 200-member
assembly for a vote of no confidence in Zeidan's government
while the JCP was considering withdrawing its five ministers
from his cabinet.
JCP's secular and liberal rivals say the Islamists, whose
main strongholds are in coastal cities such as Misrata, have
grown in influence in a parliament that was assuming more
executive powers and influence in state institutions.
"He makes a tired and somewhat lonely figure in his office -
I saw this again when I met him there ... having shouting
matches with people on the phone who then ... want to continue
to pursue their own route, despite what the prime minister has
said," a diplomatic source told Reuters last month.
Zeidan's brief capture by a semi-official armed force loyal
to his political opponents, analysts say, will only make it
harder for him to govern.