By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
ZUWARA, Libya, April 4 Fighters near the western
Libyan town of Zuwara were firing rockets and large-calibre
weapons on Wednesday, Reuters reporters at the scene said, in
the fourth day of a conflict between rival militias.
The fighting has exposed how volatile Libya remains, six
months after a revolt last year ended Muammar Gaddafi's rule,
and how the new leadership is struggling to impose its authority
on the country.
Local people told a Reuters team which entered Zuwara, about
120 km (75 miles) west of the capital, that the fighting was
less intense than a day earlier. The Libyan government said on
Tuesday 14 people had been killed and hundreds wounded.
But in the distance, the sound of Russian-made Grad rockets
could be heard occasionally, as well as reports from rifles and
anti-aircraft guns which the fighters have adapted to fire at
targets on the ground.
Officials in the capital, Tripoli, said they were sending a
force to restore order in Zuwara. Local people said some of that
force had arrived, but the only visible sign of a government
security presence was an air force plane flying over the town.
"It's quietened down but we don't know what will happen,"
said Younis Elfounes, a surgeon at Zuwara hospital. "It (the
fighting) was all day yesterday, from 8 in the morning until
late at night," he said.
He said over the past few days his hospital had treated 125
people injured in the fighting, and recorded eight deaths. Other
casualties were treated elsewhere.
"As a doctor, and from what I can see from the patients
coming in, it's been intense," Elfounes said of the fighting.
NO CEASEFIRE
The fighting was between militias from Zuwara and rival
fighters from the settlements of Al-Jumail and Regdalin, a short
distance to the south.
Zuwara's population is made up largely of members of the
Berber ethnic group, and they opposed Gaddafi during last year's
rebellion. Their neighbours to the south are mainly Arabs who
had been loyal to Gaddafi.
"Today is relatively calm but there is no ceasefire," said
Ismail Iftiss, a Zuwara field commander whose unit was close to
the frontline southwest of the town. Sporadic shooting could be
heard as he spoke.
"Maybe it is the calm before the storm," he said.
The fighting around Zuwara, on the Mediterranean coast near
the border with Tunisia, is typical of the kind of tribal and
ethnic conflicts that have flared up since Gaddafi's fall.
In most cases the violence is the result of a toxic mix of
vendettas that have been simmering for generations, the huge
quantity of weapons in circulation since the revolt, and the
lack of a strong central authority.
An Interior Ministry official told Reuters the confrontation
had started on Sunday when a group of Zuwara men hunting for
game accidentally shot someone from Al-Jumail. They were briefly
detained, angering people in Zuwara.
In another confrontation that has underlined Libya's
fragility, about 150 people were killed in clashes over the past
week between rival tribes in the southern city of Sabha.
