By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
ZUWARA, Libya, April 4 Wissam Kilani, a
22-year-old Libyan fighter, left the front line on Wednesday
afternoon just long enough to restock with two rocket-propelled
grenades, before heading back into the latest of the ethnic and
tribal conflicts convulsing the new Libya.
The government in Tripoli said it would intervene with force
if the two sides do not halt hostilities, but it is looking
enfeebled against the powerful mix of divided communities, old
vendettas and plentiful weapons that is driving this conflict.
"I will keep on fighting," said Kilani, one of the fighters
from the town of Zuwara in western Libya who for four days have
been battling their neighbours from the nearby settlements of
Al-Jumail and Regdalin.
"We don't want to make peace with them," he said, his leg
bandaged where he was wounded two days ago. "This is our land
and we will defend it."
Four days of fighting between the rival communities around
Zuwara have killed 18 people on both sides and wounded hundreds,
a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
The violence has exposed how volatile Libya remains, six
months after a revolt last year ended Muammar Gaddafi's rule,
and how the National Transitional Council (NTC), the interim
leadership, is struggling to impose its authority.
In Tripoli, the army chief of staff said a government
intervention force was in the area of Zuwara.
"These forces are ready to stabilise the area," Youssef
al-Mangoush told a news conference. "The government has mandated
the chief of the army to use force if needed to provide
security."
But the only visible signs of a government security presence
was an air force plane flying over the town, and a small
contingent of troops well back from the front line. Mangoush
said they had retreated a little because of the fighting.
In the meantime, the violence carried on with no sign of the
ceasefire that the NTC had been trying to broker.
A Reuters team that entered Zuwara said they could hear the
sound of Russian-made Grad rockets, as well as the crack of
rifle fire. Heavier weapons were being used too, including 106
mm anti-tank guns and anti-aircraft guns that have been adapted
to fire at targets on the ground.
Between the palm trees and lush green vegetation around
Zuwara, a town on the Mediterranean coast about 120 km (75
miles) west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, plumes of smoke rose
up from where munitions struck the earth.
The U.N. mission in Libya said it was deeply concerned about
the violence around Zuwara and called on all sides to cease
hostilities immediately.
ROOTS OF THE VIOLENCE
The violence has its roots in last year's rebellion against
Gaddafi, which in Zuwara, as in many other parts of the country,
set one neighbour against another.
Zuwara's population, made up largely of members of the
Berber ethnic group, opposed Gaddafi during the revolt. Their
neighbours to the south are mainly Arabs who had been loyal to
Gaddafi.
That created mistrust and resentment which ignited at the
weekend when, according to one account, a group of men from
Zuwara out hunting for game shot dead a man from Al-Jumail by
mistake. The hunters were briefly detained and, say people in
Zuwara, mistreated, setting off the violence.
At a hospital in Zuwara, a nurse said two people from the
town had been killed in the fighting on Wednesday.
Outside the hospital, ambulances and pickup trucks, some
mounted with anti-aircraft guns, were bringing in the wounded
from the front line.
One wounded fighter held up his bloodied hand to loud cheers
of "Allahu Akbar!" (God is greatest) from a small crowd of
people outside. Some young fighters cried, while women scrubbed
blood and dirt off stretchers on the ground so they could be
re-used.
Rahil Nasser, a 27-year-old woman, went to the hospital
because her cousin had been killed in the fighting. She urged
the NTC to intervene to protect the town.
"We have to activate the army to protect people," she said,
tears streaming down her face. "Our children, our
revolutionaries are dying ... We are going to fight to defend
ourselves."
The NTC's ability to intervene though is limited because its
own modest security forces are out-gunned by militias who answer
only to their own commanders.
The security force sent by the NTC - a mix of men with
national army insignia on their uniforms and militia men from
the city of Misrata - had arrived but was parked up on the
western edge of Zuwara, well away from the fighting.
Reuters reporters were unable to cross the front line to
speak to people on the opposing side, in Regdalin and Al-Jumail,
and get their version of events.
Fighters from Zuwara say their opponents are sympathisers of
Gaddafi, who was killed in October soon after he was captured in
a storm drain near his home town of Sirte.
Near the front line on Wednesday, two fighters produced a
green flag and a banner with the words "Long live Al Fatah,"
which they said they had found in Regdalin.
Al Fatah was the name Gaddafi gave to the 1969 coup which
brought him to power, while the green flag was Libya's national
symbol under his rule.
However, there was no hard evidence that the fight was over
support for Gaddafi. Often when local conflicts have flared up
in Libya since the revolt, one side describes their opponents as
Gaddafi loyalists to discredit them.
In another confrontation that has underlined Libya's
fragility, about 150 people were killed in clashes over the past
week between rival tribes in the southern city of Sabha.
(Additional reporting by Taha Zargoun; Writing by Christian
