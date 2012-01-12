Australia shares gain for 5th session, driven by miners; NZ up
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
MUMBAI Jan 12 State-run insurer Life Insurance Corp of India expects to invest 1.9 trillion rupees ($36.61 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 2012, acting chairman D.K. Mehrotra told reporters.
LIC, which is a major investor in India's capital markets, has already invested 1.25 trillion rupees between April to November, he said.
India's stock market was among the worst performing major markets globally in 2011, declining 24.5 percent during the year, as economic growth in Asia's third largest economy slowed. ($1 = 51.9 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey & Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
* Dec quarter consol net profit 206.1 million rupees versus profit 55.8 million rupees year ago
* Clare McManus has been appointed as an additional company secretary of bank