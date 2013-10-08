BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
MUMBAI Oct 8 Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($32.34 million) via three-year bonds at 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.