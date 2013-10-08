MUMBAI Oct 8 Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($32.34 million) via three-year bonds at 9.45 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the bond sale, said the source. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)