PARIS, March 1 Larger stores, an improved range of goods on its shelves and buying locally are helping discount supermarket chain Lidl win market share in France from Carrefour and Leclerc, a senior executive told Reuters.

Lidl France, owned by Germany's Schwartz, is confident it will deliver on a market share goal by also increasing its stores to between 1,800 and 1,900 from 1,500, Michel Biero, its co-manager and head of buying, said on Tuesday.

"A market share of 8 percent by 2020 seems reasonable and achievable," Biero said.

Lidl has grown its market share in France from 4.6 percent in October 2014 to 5.1 percent in January 2016, mostly by attracting more shoppers, according to Kantar WorldPanel.

Meanwhile sales grew to an estimated 8.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) in 2015, from 7.5 billion in 2012.

Biero identified unlisted retailer Leclerc as Lidl's "main rival", but said he hoped it was also taking market share from retail giants Carrefour and Casino.

France is Lidl's second-largest market after Germany, where it has over 3,000 stores.

Lidl is France's No. 1 discounter with a 2015 market share of 4.9 percent, followed by Casino's Leader Price with 4.6 percent, and Aldi with 2.2 percent, according to Kantar.

In 2012 Lidl France changed from a hard discount model, where it competed exclusively on price, to focus on improving its product range and shopping experience.

The goal was to regain ground lost to rivals, notably large hypermarkets stores, as a fierce price war raged.

Lidl has focused on improving its range, driven by private-label products which now make 90 percent of its range, introducing more premium goods, and adding bakeries or fresh produce.

Reflecting a push for products sourced in France, which now make up 75 percent of its range, the German retailer was at the Paris farm show this year for the second year running.

The group has also been modernising its store network and increased spending on marketing and advertising, Biero said.

In 2015 Lidl was the biggest media spender among French retailers after Leclerc and ahead of Carrefour, having tripled its investments to some 300 million euros from 2014, according to Kantar Media.

Between 2012 and 2015 the total store network declined to 1,500 stores from 1,650 as Lidl closed small or non-profitable stores. The average selling space was extended from 650 square meters in 2012 to 900-950 sqm with a goal to reach 1,400 sqm.

Morgan Stanley said in a note it expected Lidl to lead a recovery in French discounters, which have been losing market share against hypermarkets since a 2009 peak of 15 percent.

($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Editing by Leigh Thomas and Alexander Smith)