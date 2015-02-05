Feb 5 Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* Says in 2014 LLB group achieved operating income of 342 million Swiss francs ($370.30 million)

* Says FY 2014 net profit was 72 million Swiss francs, a gratifying increase of 35 pct over previous year (53.8 million Swiss francs)

* Says expects a lower net profit in 2015 business year as a consequence of recent decisions of Swiss National Bank