ZURICH, March 27 U.S. prosecutors are asking
Liechtenstein to hand over data on foundations and other
financial vehicles as part of their investigation into tax
evasion by wealthy Americans, the principality's international
tax office said on Wednesday.
Swiss newspapers Tages-Anzeiger and Neue Zuercher Zeitung
earlier reported the tiny alpine principality had been given
until Friday to hand over "statistical" data on American clients
of Swiss banks with links in Liechtenstein.
Katja Gey, head of Liechtenstein's office for international
tax matters, didn't elaborate on the reported deadline, and also
did not say whether the principality would provide the data.
From Americans coming clean in a tax amnesty, the United
States has come by information about how Swiss banks and
Liechtenstein collaborated to hide undeclared funds held by
wealthy Americans, the two Swiss newspapers said.
Swiss banks have long worked closely with Liechtenstein,
traditionally known as a provider of foundations and other
vehicles which have been used to hide undeclared funds.
The U.S. move represents a new line of attack in a
long-running investigation into more than a dozen Swiss banks,
including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer,
alleged to have aided U.S. tax dodgers with hidden Swiss bank
accounts.
Earlier this month, Switzerland's oldest bank, Wegelin & Co,
was fined nearly $58 million after it admitted to helping
wealthy Americans evade taxes.
Wegelin said it would shut its doors permanently after
pleading guilty to charges of helping wealthy Americans evade
taxes through secret accounts.
The latest tax crackdown comes several years after U.S.
authorities extracted an admission of wrong-doing from UBS
that was accompanied by the release of thousands of
sets of client data plus a $780 million payment by UBS to avert
criminal prosecution.
Through information gleaned from UBS as well as thousands of
so-called voluntary disclosures by one-time Swiss banking
clients in the United States, officials there were able to mount
the second wave of investigation into Swiss banks.