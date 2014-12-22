Dec 22 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says sales in russia from Oct 1 to now at 2.78 billion roubles ($49.06 million)

* Says to cope with recent fall in rouble by raising product selling prices, investing rouble income in Russia and depositing it in local banks

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JHpyZI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.6600 roubles) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)