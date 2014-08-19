Aug 19 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 34.8 percent y/y at 238.3 million yuan(38.81 million US dollar)

* Says unit to invest $150 million to set up an auto plant in Russia

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1kRjBQv; bit.ly/1pXIFnX

