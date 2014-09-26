BRIEF-Livehire integrates talent community product with job site Indeed
* Livehire has integrated its talent community product with Indeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 The owner of Swedish conglomerate Lifco is considering a stock market listing and potential investors have been invited to meet management to sound out interest, a newspaper reported on Friday without revealing its sources.
Business daily Dagens Industri said Carl Bennet, owner of Lifco whose operations span its core dental products business to sawmill machinery, intends to retain a majority stake in the event it makes an initial public offering.
The newspaper said Lifco expects to post turnover of more than 7 billion Swedish crowns ($970 million) this year, and that Swedish bank SEB is acting as financial adviser in the deliberations on a possible IPO.
(1 US dollar = 7.2194 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Jason Neely)
* Livehire has integrated its talent community product with Indeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, March 13 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday tracking overseas markets higher amid mostly broad-based gains. As of 0417 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,683.82, after closing down 0.3 percent in the previous session. The index has been consolidating between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained up to 0.6 percent. Among the big-caps, Taiw
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 750 million yuan ($108.59 million) from up to 850 million yuan previously