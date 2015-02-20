BRIEF-Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim CFO
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
Feb 20 LIFCO
* Lifco Q4 net sales 1 901 (1 678) MSEK
* Lifco Q4 EBITA 273 (211) MSEK
* Lifco proposes dividend of 2,60 SEK/share Source text: [ID:here ] Further company coverage:
April 5 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):
* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in North America