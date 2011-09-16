By Johanna Somers
| BRUSSELS, Sept 16
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Brussels will free its streets
of cars and heavy traffic this Sunday as it celebrates its 11th
annual car-free day, marking a week when cities across Europe
promote cycling and other green transport.
The seat of the European Union and home to environmental
legislation for its 27 member states wants to encourage efforts
to cut vehicle emissions -- and get citizens out on their feet.
While planners recognise that one day will not make much
difference to the environment's bill of health, the event is
supposed to create awareness that leads to change in the future.
But will it?
Brussels has held a car-free day each year since 2000 -- but
was given an F-grade this year for progress in reducing "soot
emissions" by the Soot-free for the Climate campaign run by a
group of German environmental and consumer associations.
Mirroring Brussels; London, Madrid and Rome were also given
failing grades. Berlin did among the best with a B, but none of
the 17 cities assessed secured an A grade.
Brussels has also been dubbed the most congested European
city by car navigation firm TomTom -- though its blockages are
nothing compared to, say, parts of China. In 2010, drivers
suffered a 60-mile (97 km) traffic jam on a highway from Beijing
to Mongolia.
Brussels and more than 1,900 other cities will bring
"alternative mobility" experts together to discuss cycling
infrastructure and behavioural changes during European Mobility
Week from Sept. 16-22.
During the week, the Brussels embassy of the Netherlands
will be holding Orange Bike Days, which include expos, organised
rides and workshops to encourage cycling, long a part of
the Dutch national identity.
RESPECT FOR PEOPLE WHO PEDAL
Roelof Wittink, director of the Dutch Cycling
Embassy , a network organization, said Brussels had some way
to go to improve the lot of its cyclists.
"In Amsterdam we have segregated cycling facilities or we
have situations where we have calmed down the car traffic so
much that in fact cyclists feel at least equal to car drivers,"
he said.
Many bike riders in the Belgian capital would agree, but say
there are still some things which need improvement.
"There is not enough respect for cyclists," said Mark
Grassi, who rides his bicycle to work but said he struggles to
find anywhere to park it safely.
Even the European commissioner for climate action, Denmark's
Connie Hedegaard, finds cycling a bit stressful in the European
capital. When she lived in Copenhagen, she used to cycle 9 km (6
miles) from her home to her ministry.
"Sometimes I do bike, but it is a very different experience.
It is not... relaxed," she said. Shortly after she arrived in
the Belgian capital in February 2010, her bike was stolen.
"It was where I live in Brussels, it was locked to a tree,
but it was gone," she said.
Brussels wants cycling to make up 20 percent of
transportation by 2020. But its current share is estimated at
only about 4 or 5 percent, said Julian Ferguson of the European
Cyclists' Federation.
And EU-wide, only 7 percent of citizens cycle daily,
according to a European Commission report.
Spain and Austria will take the lead in the Mobility Week
effort this year, with the most cities participating -- 627 and
446 respectively.
If a city was able to reduce its traffic by half, it would
be making big improvements, said Jos Dings, director of green
policy campaigning group Transport and Environment.
But when it comes to harmful chemicals in the air, there is
really no safe level of nitrogen dioxide and particle emissions,
which are emitted more heavily by diesel vehicles, he said.
Nitrogen dioxide can cause respiratory problems; particle
emissions can cause long lasting damage or diseases such as
cancer, Dings said.
But "every reduction you make towards zero still makes
sense," he added.
