Feb 3 Andre Cassagnes, inventor of the iconic
and award-winning childhood drawing toy, Etch A Sketch, died on
Jan. 16 in a Paris suburb. He was 86.
The electrical technician dreamed up the world-famous toy
and turned it into a symbol of fleeting creativity, the clean
slate for idle doodles and a tableau of memories for generations
of Americans.
Etch A Sketch was introduced in the United States in 1960 by
Ohio Art Co, making its mark as the top-selling Christmas toy
that year.
The mess-free playroom staple lets budding sketchers twist
two knobs on a red, plastic frame to displace aluminum powder on
the back of a gray screen with a stylus, leaving a line drawing
that can be erased with a quick shake.
"His invention brought so much joy to so many over a long
period of time," Larry Killgallon, president of the Ohio Art
Company, said in a statement announcing Cassagnes' death.
"I remember making works of art of the Etch A Sketch as a
child, in hindsight - realizing that they were merely poorly
drawn stick figures. Nonetheless, I, as well as many others, owe
thanks to Mr. Cassagnes for a toy embedded in so many of my
childhood memories."
Before the Etch A Sketch, Cassagnes was recognized as a
talented modular kite designer. He was the most famous
competitive kite maker in France during the 1980s, and was
called the "Ingenious Father of French Kiting," according to
Bill Killgallon, chairman of the Ohio Art Company, quoting
Cassagnes' daughter, Sophie.
When Etch A Sketch hit the United States, it won several
American toy awards and has been a part of American pop culture
ever since, with appearances in popular movies such as "Toy
Story."
It is featured in Oregon's National Toy Hall of Fame and is
on the Toy Industry Association's "Century of Toys" list,
according to Ohio Art.
"The Ohio Art Company would like to thank this kind-hearted
man for allowing us to share in his success in making so many
children smile," company officials said the statement.