BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics says to make private placement to raise gross proceeds of A$2mln
* Has resolved to make a private placement to raise gross proceeds of a$2mln
July 22 Life Healthcare Increases Its Shareholding In Max Healthcare Institute Limited
* Shareholders are advised that company will be increasing its shareholding in max healthcare institute limited ("mhc") to approximately 46.4% from its current shareholding of 26%.
* Transaction will be concluded through a 50% primary issue of new mhc shares and a 50% secondary acquisition of mhc shares held by max india
* Company will invest up to a maximum of an additional rs. 766 cr in mhc (approximately r1, 350 million) at rs.67.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Agile Therapeutics announces a poster presentation of its secure phase 3 study at the contraceptive technology 2017 conference