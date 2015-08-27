Aug 27 Feeling hangry? Can't find a seat on the subway because of manspreading? Annoyed by people butt-dialing you?

All three slang words officially joined OxfordDictionaries.com on Thursday in a quarterly update of popular phrases that also included Grexit (a potential Greek exit from the Eurozone) and brainfart (a momentary mental lapse).

Manspreading was coined to describe men who take up extra room on public transport by sitting with their legs wide apart. Last year, New York City transport authorities launched a poster campaign on the subway in a bid to discourage it.

Hangry is defined as a bad mood brought on by hunger, while butt-dialing is the popular term for inadvertently calling someone on a cell phone placed in a rear pocket.

The free online dictionary by the creators of the esteemed Oxford English Dictionary also added the adjective awesomesauce, to describe something particularly excellent, and manic pixie dream girl, which comes from the movie world to describe a quirky appealing female character.

Other new terms included;

wine o'clock and beer o'clock - the appropriate time of day to start drinking

fangirl - a fervent female comic book fan

Ragequit - angrily abandoning a video game.

YouTuber - a frequent user of the YouTube website (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Lisa Lambert)