BRIEF-China Grand Automotive Services sees Q1 net profit up 30-50 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-50 percent y/y from 736 million yuan ($106.75 million) year ago
Jan 30 Lifeassays Publ AB :
* 2014 net sales 4 million Swedish crowns ($483,600) versus 2.5 million crowns year ago
* 2014 loss after tax 15.9 million crowns versus loss 15.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2709 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-50 percent y/y from 736 million yuan ($106.75 million) year ago
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals to present at international liver congress data that shows aramchol™ has a potential direct effect on liver fibrosis
* CANTARGIA RECEIVES AN INTENTION TO GRANT NOTICE IN EUROPE FOR ITS CAN04 PRODUCT CANDIDATE