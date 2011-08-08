Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TEL AVIV Aug 8 LifeBond, an Israeli maker of biosurgical products, raised over $20 million in a third round of financing led by Giza Venture Capital and Aurum Ventures, with Johnson & Johnson Development Corp joining the process.
Existing investors including Israeli group Pitango Venture Capital also participated in this round.
LifeBond develops surgical sealants, glues and hemostats intended for preventing leakage and bleeding.
It plans to use the financing to complete pre-clinical and clinical phases of its flagship product, LifeSealGI, a sealant indicated for reinforcement of gastro-intestinal anastomoses.
Post-surgical leakage from anastomoses is a significant risk factor that can result in life threatening complications.
LifeBond anticipates that LifeSealGI will reach the market within the next couple of years, pending regulatory approval. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.