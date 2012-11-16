UPDATE 1-Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 16 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : * Says FY normalised earnings per share: +15,8% to 138,1 cents * Says total dividend: 105 cents * Says diluted headline earnings per share 140,5 cents versus 119,5
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
OSLO, Feb 20 Norwegian biotech upstart Nordic Nanovector, which aims to find new ways to treat blood-related cancers, has seen rising interest from potential buyers of the firm, its chief executive told Reuters.
* To present preclinical data of therapeutic activity in multiple sclerosis of ORY-2001 on Feb. 24