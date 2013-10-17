BRIEF-Akorn Inc reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
JOHANNESBURG Oct 17 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : * Headline earnings per share for the period are likely to be between 18% and
22% higher
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
* LivaNova Plc - estimated charges for restructuring $0.29 - $0.33 in 2017
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results